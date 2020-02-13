US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 2019 high at 99.67 emerges on the horizon

EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus …
