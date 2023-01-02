The fourth quarter was a tough one for USD bulls. The currency initially held a higher-low support bounce into October trade, but bulls were unable to re-test the highs, and that led to a very strong …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2100 on UK politics, focus on PMIs, Fed Minutes and NFP - January 1, 2023
- US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast: Stage Reset - January 1, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.2050 inside weekly triangle - January 1, 2023