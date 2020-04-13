US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
Posted by: GBP Editor
in GBP
1 hour ago
2020-04-12
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY The US Dollar continues to coil after a riveting month of March. Risk aversion themes remain but the Fed has opened the liquidity pump …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead - April 12, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weak below 1.2500, inside short-term trading range - April 12, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Has coronavirus peaked? That is the question in the US, the UK, and for Johnson - April 12, 2020