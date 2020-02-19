EUR/USD, a bystander today, remained in a downtrend into multi-year lows that big U.S. housing starts, permits and PPI beats didn’t make any easier to fight, as 10-year Bund-Treasury yields worked …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD dips as ‘Brexit fog’ continues to haunt UK economy - February 19, 2020
- US recap: Meteoric USD/JPY rise overshadows EUR/USD on the brink - February 19, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: About to challenge this year low - February 19, 2020