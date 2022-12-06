USD/CAD gained upside momentum and managed to get above the 1.3650 level as traders focused on the pullback in oil markets. USD/CAD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.3640. In …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
Menu
USD/CAD gained upside momentum and managed to get above the 1.3650 level as traders focused on the pullback in oil markets. USD/CAD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.3640. In …