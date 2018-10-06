USD Down Sterling Rises as Brexit Talks Near End: 777 Trades Research Services – MarketPressRelease

EUR/USD expanded 0.39% to 1.1522 and GBP/USD rose 0.70% to 1.3030. The dollar slid bring down against the yen, with USD/JPY down 0.69% to 113.74. The Australian dollar was lower, with AUD/USD down …
