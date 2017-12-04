The U.S. Senate’s approval to pass the tax cut bill on Saturday overshadowed the continuing investigation into connections between U.S. President’s inner circle and Russia. The U.S. dollar rallied across the board with most gains seen against the Yen …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bid above 1.3338 – Commerzbank - December 4, 2017
- USD/CAD Options Prices Rising Ahead of BoC, More Selling Anticipated - December 4, 2017
- USD Higher After Senate Passes Tax Bill; GBP In Wait-And-See Mode - December 4, 2017