The EUR/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, barely holding above its weekly high at 1.1032. Dollar’s strength amid solid US data led the way. After hitting a six-week low, GBP/USD has …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback recovers strongly vs. yen - February 4, 2020
- Pound US Dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD flat as UK business optimism rebounds - February 4, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Data relief can’t overshadow Brexit concerns - February 4, 2020