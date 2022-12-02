ETH Bulls to Take Another Run at $1,350 with the US Jobs Report in Focusabout 1 hour ago AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bulls Hoping for Weak US Non-Farm Payrolls Dataabout 1 hour …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Likely to Extend Losses on Softer-Than-Expected Jobs Data - December 2, 2022
- Fluid provides access to USD, EUR, GBP and allows you to send money abroad easily - December 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand above 200 DMA, US NFP awaited - December 2, 2022