USD/JPY New York Price Forecast: US dollar remains supported vs. yen, NFP non-event

EUR/USD extends its fall below 1.0800 after the NFP report horrid figures. Coronavirus cases exceed one million and deaths are above 50,000, more than half in Europe. GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23 as …
