For majority of trading so far today, USD/JPY has been trying to make up its mind whether … Anyway, buyers in the pair can look towards GBP/JPY for further evidence that JPY sellers are not quite back in the picture for the time being.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: corrective slide likely to get extended towards 1.40 handle - February 5, 2018
- USD/JPY twists and turns around 110 but buyers still poised - February 5, 2018
- The NAB says the US dollar bounce won’t last - February 5, 2018