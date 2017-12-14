The Australian Dollar had a much better day than its cricketers on Thursday, though few people would bet against a reversal of the fortunes of both by next Monday. It has now enjoyed four consecutive days of gains and there’ll be huge sighs of relief …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- USD volatile but net unchanged. EUR slides after ECB meeting. GBP mixed on Brexit news but AUD and CAD both surge. - December 14, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: positive stance persist, but more gains at doubt - December 14, 2017
- GBP/USD – Pound Steady as BoE Stays on the Sidelines - December 14, 2017