I would enter a new long trade in this currency pair only after a firmly bullish daily close above ¥150.50. The GBP/USD currency pair declined last week, printing a bearish pin bar which made the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Weekly Forex Forecast USD/JPY, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, Gold - October 30, 2023
- GBP/USD, S&P 500, gold, WTI analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - October 29, 2023
- GBP/USD struggles for a firm direction, remains on the defensive around 1.2100 mark - October 29, 2023