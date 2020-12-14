There were lots of indecision-style Spinning Top weekly candles printed last week as US stimulus talks failed and US Covid cases continued to climb. There have now been more deaths in 9 months due to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Weekly Market Outlook: Consolidation for USD and Gold While Brexit Impacts GBP Pairs - December 13, 2020
- GBP/USD early price indications, heavily bid on Brexit sentiment - December 13, 2020
- Pound To Dollar Week-Ahead Outlook: GBP/USD Yoyos As No-Deal Brexit Odds Skyrocket - December 13, 2020