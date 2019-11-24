Brexit and trade headlines are the critical theme in markets for today’s open. USD/JPY and GBP/USD crosses and technical set-ups are a focus for the open. As explained in depth within today’s, Asia …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- What you need to know before markets open: Eyes on USD/JPY test below trend-line support - November 24, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: Neutral-to-bearish, downside limited by Brexit hopes - November 24, 2019
- GBP/USD Facing Many Hurdles Near 1.3000 - November 24, 2019