Brexit is often pointed to in reference to the fall of the pound against the dollar. However, besides the referendum results in 2016, which did weaken the pound rapidly from 0.70 to 0.80 against the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Will Pound Sterling end up in parity with the US Dollar? - December 9, 2022
- GBP/USD: There is a high probability of a price collapse to a minimum of 1.0925 - December 9, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers are likely to continue to defend 1.2200 - December 9, 2022