Trump announced heavy tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China starting Feb 4th. Traders slashed expectations for Fed rate cuts this year. Market participants are looking forward to a BoE rate cut this week. The GBP/USD forecast shows a surging dollar after Trump announced tariffs that will likely cause trade wars. On the other hand, the…

The post GBP/USD Forecast: Bears Dominate as Trade War Triggers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story