The Fed still has work to do in taming inflation. Fed officials’ hawkish remarks have supported the US dollar. It is widely anticipated that the British economy will enter a recession this year. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. Market expectations that the Fed has more work to control inflation and to hike rates have gone … Continued
The post GBP/USD Outlook: Bearish Despite Upbeat UK January Sales appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Bearish Despite Upbeat UK January Sales - February 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Hawks Signal More Hikes - February 20, 2023
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Inflation Remains Stubbornly High - February 18, 2023