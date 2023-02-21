The GBP/USD pair is bearish in the short term despite temporary rebounds. The UK and US data should move the price. A new lower low activates a downside movement. The GBP/USD price is trading at 1.2018 at the time of writing below yesterday’s high of 1.2056. The price seems undecided in the short term as … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Distribution Ahead of the Key UK Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story