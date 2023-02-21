The gbp/usd exchange rate was on its way to achieving triple losses when it fell below the 1.20 psychological support level to test important levels of technical support on the charts in the last …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: And Its Gains Will Continue To F - February 21, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trades with modest losses, holds above 1.2000 ahead of UK/US PMIs - February 21, 2023
- GBP/USD: Further weakness looks likely below 1.2100 – UOB - February 21, 2023