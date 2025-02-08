The dollar collapsed when a 25% tariff meant for Canada and Mexico failed to take off. The Bank of England lowered borrowing costs. Data on Friday showed a mixed picture of the US labor sector. The GBP/USD weekly forecast indicates a brief respite for the pound as Trump’s policies weaken the dollar. Ups and downs…
