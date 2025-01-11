Business activity in the US services sector improved more than expected. The US economy added 256,000 jobs in December. US unemployment dropped to 4.1%, below estimates of 4.2%. The GBP/USD weekly forecast suggests further weakness as the US dollar picks momentum after robust jobs data. Ups and downs of GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair had a…
The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Surprised US NFP Threatens Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA-Fed Divergence Boosts Sell-off - January 11, 2025
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Surprised US NFP Threatens Pound - January 11, 2025
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar Shines Amid Tariff Uncertainty - January 10, 2025