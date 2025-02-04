Innovative 2025 Enrollment Platform Empowers Over 1.5 Million Georgians to Secure Health Coverage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GetInsured, a leading provider of health insurance technology and consumer assistance solutions, is pleased to announce the resounding success of Georgia Access following the 2025 Open Enrollment Period. This state-based exchange (SBE), launched in partnership with the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, has exceeded expectations, setting new benchmarks for enrollment and innovation. As the 2025 Open Enrollment Period concludes, Georgia Access’s performance highlights the value of SBEs in expanding health coverage and improving consumer experiences.

During its first Open Enrollment Period, Georgia Access successfully provided health coverage to over 1.5 million Georgians, representing an impressive nearly 15.5% increase from the state’s previous enrollment under the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) on Healthcare.gov. This remarkable growth highlights the impact of transitioning to a fully autonomous state-based exchange, demonstrating both the strength of a state-led approach and the effectiveness of the GetInsured platform in expanding access to affordable health coverage. At the end of its inaugural year, Georgia Access is now the second-largest SBE in the country.

Georgia Access exceeded expectations and made history with its innovative launch, becoming the first state-based exchange to fully leverage Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) technology and advanced AI tools. Approximately 70% of all Georgia Access consumers or their agents used an EDE partner to enroll in coverage. Additionally, over the course of Open Enrollment, more than 17,300 licensed and certified agents participated in the Exchange; with nearly 80% of Georgia consumers received assistance from an agent. This achievement highlights the value of local expertise, proving that Georgians are uniquely equipped to serve their own communities. The platform’s success underscores its strength and commitment to delivering a truly consumer-first experience.

“Georgia Access exemplifies the transformative power of technology combined with an unwavering dedication to uplifting and serving the community,” said Chini Krishnan, CEO of GetInsured. “Through close collaboration with the state of Georgia and our partners, we’ve delivered a platform that not only meets the immediate needs of Georgians but also sets a new standard for SBEs nationwide.”

Georgia Access is the first SBE to fully leverage Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) technology, streamlining the enrollment process for consumers and enabling them to seamlessly compare and select plans. The platform’s robust performance is further enhanced by the Interactive Virtual Agent (IVA), which provides 24/7 assistance for routine inquiries. Georgia is one of the first states to integrate AI tools like IVA into their enrollment platform and ensure consumers receive timely and efficient support while maintaining high standards of security and privacy.

For more complex needs, an integrated contact center staffed with trained agents offers comprehensive support, ensuring every Georgian has access to the help they need. This open enrollment period, the contact center fielded more than 300,00 calls with nearly 95% of all consumer issues being resolved during the first call to the contact center.

“The transition to Georgia’s unique SBE model was an ambitious undertaking, but GetInsured’s people, technology, and operational expertise have proven critical to its success,” said Cheryl Gardner, Executive Director of Georgia Access. “The successful completion of Open Enrollment underscores our mission to provide simple and accessible pathways to health coverage. With GetInsured’s support, we have made significant strides toward ensuring that more Georgians can secure affordable health insurance, setting a new standard for SBEs.”

The success of Georgia Access is a testament to the collaborative partnership between GetInsured, the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, and other key partners, including insurance carriers and EDE partners. Not only have their combined efforts created a consumer-centric platform that simplifies the path to health coverage, but they also have established a model for other states to follow, positioning Georgia Access as a leader in SBE innovation.

With its innovative tools and reliable service, Georgia Access serves as a model for other states seeking to take their exchanges to the next level.

About GetInsured: GetInsured is a leading technology provider for state-based health insurance exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant cloud-based SaaS technology platform and integrated consumer assistance center operations. Our platform empowers states to efficiently run their exchanges, achieve cost savings, and have greater autonomy over their insurance markets, contributing to broader health reform goals. With a trusted track record, GetInsured serves as a technology partner for Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington, delivering exceptional service and seamless interactions for agents, brokers, assisters, and consumers alike. Looking ahead, GetInsured is proud to partner with New Mexico and Illinois to launch their state-based exchanges for plan year 2026.

About Georgia Access: Georgia Access, the new State-based Exchange in Georgia, is a division of the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. The mission of the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is to protect Georgia families by providing access to vital insurance products and safe buildings through fair regulation that creates economic opportunities for all Georgians.

CONTACT: Marissa Schwartz GetInsured 9255958363 marissa.schwartz@getinsured.com