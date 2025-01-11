Georgia Power has successfully restored electricity to over 230,000 customers following the onslaught of Winter Storm Cora, which unleashed significant snow, freezing rain, and ice across North Georgia. By Saturday morning, fewer than 60,000 customers were still affected.

The utility company reported that field crews are actively working, and they anticipate that nearly all customers capable of receiving power will be reconnected by day’s end. This swift response has been facilitated by the adoption of advanced “smart grid” technologies and the efficient deployment of pre-positioned teams, ready to act as soon as conditions were deemed safe.

Georgia Power operates as the largest electrical subsidiary of Southern Company (SO), a leading energy provider in the United States.

