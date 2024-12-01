German consumer confidence is set to deteriorate sharply at the end of the year as income expectations plunged to a nine-month low on growing fears of recession, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday. The consumer sentiment index slid to -23.3 in December from revised -18.4 in November, survey results jointly published by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions revealed today.
