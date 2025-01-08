NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLMX, a leading global provider of transformative technology solutions for securities financing, money markets, and total return swaps, reported its fourth quarter platform activity along with significant developments in the company’s overall growth.

Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $1.08 trillion, up 78% year-on-year.

Average Daily Balance (ADB) of $2.9 trillion, up 55% year-on-year.

4Q 2024 Highlights:

GLMX and J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced a strategic partnership to deliver additional short-term investment options through GLMX for Morgan Money clients. This partnership will deliver a comprehensive suite of money market instruments, including money market funds, repurchase agreements, time deposits, CDs, CP, and government securities.

GLMX held roadshows in Boston and NY to continue its efforts in equities and fixed income Securities Lending. GLMX and clients discussed the decisions facing the market and how GLMX sees the future of Securities Lending.

To support its geographic expansion and overall company growth, GLMX is pleased to welcome new hires in NY and London. To ensure market-leading client support for its growing platform, GLMX hired Lawrence Waldman as Head of Client Experience, and Bryan Gray as Head of Compliance, both based in NY. To spearhead growth in its cutting edge product offerings, GLMX hired Paul Higdon as Chief Product Officer, based in London.



CEO Glenn Havlicek commented, “The fourth quarter, and 2024 as a whole, were significant for us, highlighted by three things: innovation, resiliency, and expansion. We continued to invest in cutting edge tools that reliably deliver better customer experiences. We expanded into new markets and with new strategic partnerships that will deliver value for customers. All of this reinforces GLMX’s singular goal: to deliver innovative products across asset classes which provide greater access to liquidity. As we look ahead, we’ll continue to push boundaries with a keen focus on the global integration of transformative technology and seamless workflow across securities finance while expanding our footprint in adjacent short end markets.”

About GLMX

GLMX is a technology company serving the capital markets and is a leading global provider of transformative technology for equities and fixed income securities financing. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, and Asia-Pacific, global buy-side and sell-side institutions rely on GLMX for access to enhanced market liquidity and to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting.

GLMX’s powerful market position continues to grow as it diversifies, taking its proven model into adjacent market sectors such as Total Return Swaps (TRS), and Time Deposits, CDs, and Commercial Paper. For more information about GLMX, please visit www.glmx.com .

