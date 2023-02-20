The robotic process automation industry is mainly driven by development in the robotics industry, the adoption of RPA in the automotive and aerospace industry, along with the involvement of various governments in the deployment of RPA setups. In addition, the increase in demand for efficient and errorless work by telecom and logistics companies contributed into the global RPA market growth.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Global Robotic Process Automation Market generated USD 2.27 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.69 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2030. The study provides a thorough examination of shifting market trends, in-depth segmentation, leading market players, and regional circumstances.

The report aims to serve as a useful source of information for leading players, investors, and startups to take the necessary actions to achieve a sustainable growth and competitive advantage. It does this by providing a detailed analysis of every aspect of the E-mobility services industry.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/robotic-process-automation-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.27 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 18.69 Billion CAGR 22.5% No. of Pages 392 Tables 321 Figures 296 Segments covered By Component, By Process, By Application, By Deployment, By Organization Size and By End-use Industry. Drivers The rising development of RPA-enabled self-learning conversational chatbots drives the market growth Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and machine learning boosts the market growth Developments and innovations in RPA to fulfil consumer demands Opportunities Increasing focus on human-aware AI systems and the development of smarter robots create opportunities for the market

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends in the global robotic process automation industry, based on drivers, restraints and opportunities. The robotic process automation (RPA) market is generally driven by the development of self-learning conversational chatbots.

Additionally, the market is growing as more people begin to use cutting-edge technologies like AI, cloud computing, and machine learning. Moreover, the presence of market players and deployment of RPA in the BFSI sector is expected to drive the growth of the robotic process automation (RPA) market. However, the rise in prices of RPA tools restrains market growth.

Lead Analyst at Next Move Strategy Consulting stated that “Increasing focus on human-aware AI systems and development of smarter robots” is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/robotic-process-automation-market

Need a customized report, get in touch with us: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

North America accounted for the highest market share in RPA industry and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The RPA industry is mainly driven by several government initiatives for the adoption of RPA in administration along with a rise in the deployment of RPA in the BPO industry. In addition, a rise in the number of corporate offices that adopts RPA tools for increasing the efficiency of employees propels market growth.

However, due to factors like the region’s abundance of manufacturing and logistics firms, Europe is predicted to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. In addition, the RPA market in Europe is also driven by the increasing demand for automated customer support across various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication.

The report uses tabular and graphical formats to analyze every region based on segments and their sub-segments. This analysis is useful for figuring out what steps should be taken to expand the RPA market.

If you have any queries, ask before making the purchase: https://www.nextmsc.com/robotic-process-automation-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading market players in the robotic process automation industry. Some of the major players in the market include UiPath, Inc, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism Limited, Nice Ltd., Pega System, Kofax Inc, NTT-AT, EdgeVerve System, HelpSystems and WorkFusion, Inc.

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Home Automation Market by Connection Type (Wired and Wireless), by Application (Security & Safety, Lighting, Entertainment, Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC), and Others), by Management (Cloud Based and On-Premise), and by System Type (Mainstream Home Automation, Luxury Home Automation, DIY (Do It Yourself) Home Automation, and Managed Home Automation) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030

Warehouse Automation Market by Type (AGV/AMR, AS/RS-Storage & Retrieval, Autonomous Identification and Data Capture, Conveyor, MRO Services, Order Picking, Overhead Systems, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Sortation, and WMS/WES/WCS), by End User (3PL, Apparel & Sports, E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, General Merchandise, Grocery, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030

Retail Automation Market by Type (Point-of-Sale (POS), Barcode & RFID, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), Camera, Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV), and Others), by Implementation (In-store and Warehouse), by End User (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Stores, Fuel Stations, and Retail Pharmacies) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm committed to providing its clients with strategically analyzed, well-documented latest research reports. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from. What makes Next Move different from the rest is its top-quality research and the obsession with turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bit of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals, and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high-quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients make critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have a competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally, including 90% of Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts constantly track various high-growth markets and identify hidden opportunities in each sector or industry. We provide one of the industry’s best-quality syndicates and custom research reports across ten different industry verticals. We are committed to delivering high-quality research solutions per your business needs. Our industry-standard delivery solutions range from pre-consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure the right strategic decision-making for businesses.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com