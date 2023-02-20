NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Here are some key points from a recent IndexBox’s report on the global sodium nitrate market.

Market Overview

The global sodium nitrate market is forecast to grow from $12B in 2022 to $14.7B in 2030 at a CAGR of 2.5% over that period, driven by the increasing demand for fertilizers and explosives. However, such factors as environmental concerns associated with the use of chemical additives, volatility in prices of raw materials, and stringent government regulations on the use of sodium nitrate in certain industries could hinder the market expansion.

Sodium nitrate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula NaNO 3 . It is a white solid that is highly soluble in water. It is usually sold in the form of powder or flakes. Sodium nitrate is an incredibly important component of many industries.

The fertilizer sector is the largest consumer of NaNO 3 , accounting for more than 50% of the global demand. The food industry, with about 30%, is the second-largest consuming industry. Sodium nitrate is used as a food preservative and as an additive in meat products such as sausages, ham, and bacon. It inhibits the growth of bacteria and prevents spoilage.

The chemical sector comes third, accounting for about 15% of the total demand. NaNO 3 is applied in the manufacture of dyes, pigments, explosives, and pyrotechnics.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the major market for sodium nitrate, due to the rapid economic development in China and India . The increased demand for fertilizers and explosives in these countries is expected to boost the market growth in this region.

Impact of Sodium Nitrate on Environment

The main environmental concerns associated with sodium nitrate are its impact on water quality and its contribution to air pollution. When released into the environment, sodium nitrate can have a significant impact on aquatic life. It can increase the growth of algae and other aquatic plants, which can lead to eutrophication of waterways. Sodium nitrate can also cause oxygen depletion in water bodies, which can kill fish and other aquatic animals.

In addition to its impact on water quality, sodium nitrate is also a major contributor to air pollution. When emitted into the atmosphere, it reacts with other pollutants to form ozone, which is a major component of smog. Ozone can cause respiratory problems, including asthma attacks, and it has been linked to cancer.

Despite its widespread use, sodium nitrate can be hazardous to human health. Exposure to sodium nitrate can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, and respiratory tract. Ingestion of large amounts of sodium nitrate can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In extreme cases, it can lead to methemoglobinemia, a condition in which the blood cannot transport oxygen properly. These factors could hinder market growth in the future.

Emissions from Sodium Nitrate Manufacturing

The emissions from sodium nitrate manufacturing can be divided into two categories: those that are released during the actual production process, and those that result from the use of the finished product. The majority of gases appear in the process when ammonium nitrate is applied as a feedstock. Ammonium nitrate is highly explosive, and when it is used in large quantities it can release significant amounts of nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere. These nitrogen oxides can contribute to smog formation and other environmental problems. Under the tightening regulations on greenhouse emissions, these factors could restrict market growth in the coming decade.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Chemours Company, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A., Yara International ASA, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Coromandel International Limited, Haifa Chemicals Limited, ICL-IPL Inc., Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., OCI Nitrogen B.V., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

