Gold futures declined Tuesday to mark their lowest finish since December. Despite the sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields and the strength of the US dollar, gold prices are only slightly weaker, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures mark lowest finish since late December - February 21, 2023
- Gold standard? 10% of newly approved drugs were based on studies that didn’t achieve goals - February 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure with $1,800 at sight - February 21, 2023