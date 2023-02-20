(Reuters) -Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Monday, as bets of more interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed the outlook for non-yielding bullion and boosted the dollar. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hemmed in tight range on Fed caution - February 20, 2023
- Gold Rates On 20 February 2023: Check Today’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities - February 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD licks its wounds near $1,840 within falling wedge amid sluggish markets - February 19, 2023