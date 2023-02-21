Platinum reached a price of $927.50. On the other hand, Palladium was trading at $1,507.19. According to a report by JM Financial Research, there has been a 71% decrease in gold imports, with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold imports plunge by 71% to lowest in 20 months as demand wanes amid rising prices - February 20, 2023
- Gold price inches up - February 20, 2023
- Gold listless as traders look to U.S. data for Fed cues - February 20, 2023