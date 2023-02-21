Gold traded in a tight range on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of U.S. data that could influence the Fed’s rate-hike strategy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold listless as traders look to U.S. data for Fed cues - February 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues to struggle above $1,840 as yields soar ahead of Fed minutes - February 20, 2023
- Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,830 - February 20, 2023