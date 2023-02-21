Spot gold bounced from an intraday low of $1,830.22, still trading in the red on a daily basis at around $1,834 a troy ounce. The greenback trades mixed across the FX board but generally stronger amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure with $1,800 at sight - February 21, 2023
- House price boom and gold-plated pensions to blame for wave of early retirement - February 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD fluctuates around $1840 on high US bond yields, risk-off mood - February 21, 2023