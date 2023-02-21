XAU/USD technical analysis challenge bears by portraying a falling wedge bullish chart formation. Federal Reserve Minutes should defend hawkish bias to keep Gold bears hopeful, otherwise 200-SMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits Federal Reserve Minutes inside falling wedge - February 21, 2023
- Alamos Gold Reports Mineral Reserves and Resources for the Year-Ended 2022 - February 21, 2023
- Gold prices trim year-to-date gain - February 21, 2023