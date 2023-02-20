The XAU/USD pair daily chart shows that the latest recovery fell short of suggesting a trend change. Gold is technically bearish and has room to extend its decline. Technical indicators in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates around $1,840, bears retain control - February 20, 2023
- Gold starts week with marginal gain - February 20, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: 20 February 2023- Check latest rates in your city - February 20, 2023