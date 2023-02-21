Gold price is struggling to sustain above $1,840.00 as yields escalate ahead of Fed minutes. A fresh rebound in the US economic indicators that provide guidance on inflation has cleared that inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues to struggle above $1,840 as yields soar ahead of Fed minutes - February 20, 2023
- Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,830 - February 20, 2023
- Gold treads water in anticipation of more Fed cues - February 20, 2023