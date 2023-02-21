Gold price recovery fizzles, as US Dollar bulls fight back control on Tuesday. US Treasury bond yields rally after a long weekend amid hawkish Federal Reserve expectations. Gold price looks vulnerable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers lurk at $1,850, downside remains favored - February 21, 2023
- Gold, silver prices fall for second consecutive day | Check latest rates here - February 21, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: 21 February 2023- Both metals decline in early trade; Check latest rates in your city - February 21, 2023