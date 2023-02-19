XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP. Gold prices recovered some of its losses towards the end of last week. Although the change was minor, bullion remains in a strong downtrend. Much of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price loses glitter! Should investors buy in dip? Here’s where bullion is seen ahead - February 19, 2023
- Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst - February 19, 2023
- Gold Languishes On Hawkish Fed Outlook, Strong Dollar And Weak Retail Demand - February 19, 2023