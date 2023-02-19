Gold price ended Friday higher in the spot market, adding 0.33% on the day rallying from a low of $1,818.92 to a high of $1,843.61 as the US Dollar moderated from session highs. The economic calendar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold price, The Chart of the Week: XAU/USD pushed to the edge of the abyss - February 19, 2023
- Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Downside in Focus With US CPI Ahead - February 18, 2023
- EUR/USD steadies, but bears sharpen claws as dollar feasts on Fed bets - February 17, 2023