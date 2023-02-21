In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 56,830 today, 21 February. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 68,500. The value of gold fluctuates daily because of factors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,830; silver at Rs 68,500 per kilo - February 21, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices edge down ahead of key US economic data - February 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears keep the reins below $1,845 – Confluence Detector - February 21, 2023