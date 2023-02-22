Gold prices fell by Rs 100 from yesterday’s close during Wednesday’s early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,730. Silver prices remained unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall, silver remains unchanged in early trade - February 22, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Strong US dollar, hawkish Fed likely to put pressure on yellow metal, support around Rs 55,600 - February 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dribbles within $30 range as Fed Minutes loom - February 21, 2023