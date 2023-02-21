Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday in the international markets as the dollar eased off a six-week high, while traders waited for more economic data to gauge the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hike strategy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: 21 February 2023- Both metals decline in early trade; Check latest rates in your city - February 21, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to stay volatile, may witness short covering, bargain buying at lower levels - February 21, 2023
- Gold Rates On 21 February 2023: Check Gold Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities - February 20, 2023