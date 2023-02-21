Gold prices fell Rs 120 on Tuesday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,830. Silver prices fell Rs 100 from yesterday’s close to Rs 68,500 per kg. The price of 22-carat gold …
