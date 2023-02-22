Gold prices on Wednesday declined while silver was trading on the higher side. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on April 5, fell by 0.08 percent or Rs 44 to hit Rs 56,169 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dribbles within $30 range as Fed Minutes loom - February 21, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: February 22, 2023- Rates of both metals decline; Check latest rates in your city - February 21, 2023
- Gold tiptoes higher as investors focus on Fed minutes - February 21, 2023