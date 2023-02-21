Gold prices slipped on Tuesday due to a rise in the dollar, while investors awaited U.S. economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-hike strategy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips on firm dollar, markets await US data - February 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to shrug off Fed Minutes – Commerzbank - February 21, 2023
- Indore Commodities Buzz of February 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses – All you need to know - February 21, 2023