Promotions position the firm for continued, strategic expansion of solutions-oriented offerings globally

Boston, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, continues to expand and strengthen the firm’s executive group with the promotions of Kyle Shonak to Chief Transaction Officer, North America and Jim Lightburn to Global Head of Commercial & Industrial.

“As we continue to build upon Gordon Brothers’ proud legacy and recent expansions, broadening and deepening our leadership is paramount. We are thrilled to usher in the next generation of leaders with these well-deserved promotions,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer at Gordon Brothers. “Kyle and Jim have a deep commitment to our clients, and their leadership will play an instrumental role in shaping our continued, strategic expansion of solutions-oriented offerings globally.”

In his role as Chief Transaction Officer, Shonak drives Gordon Brothers’ multi-faceted transaction strategy and partners with asset experts to structure and oversee client solutions that leverage the firm’s full capabilities. He will also work across teams to innovate using the firm’s global footprint.

As Global Head of Commercial & Industrial, Lightburn spearheads the firm’s global commercial and industrial growth strategy. In addition to remaining an active founding member at Nations Capital, LLC (NCI), a Gordon Brothers Company, he leads the North American Commercial & Industrial business while partnering with global leaders on a coordinated industrial platform strategy.

Jim Burke and Zac Dalton have been named Co-Presidents of NCI. In their new roles, Burke and Dalton will steer the continued growth of the NCI business with a strategic focus on transportation, construction, mining, oil and gas, and agriculture.

“This is an exciting evolution for our firm as we continue to expand the scope of the solutions we provide clients globally,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer of Gordon Brothers. “These promotions fortify our leadership team and strengthen the pivotal roles they each will play in driving our strategy forward.”

Robert Himmel, a founding principal of the Commercial & Industrial business in North America, has taken on new responsibilities across the global Gordon Brothers’ platform leveraging his deep experience and expertise in support of both the firm’s existing and emerging businesses worldwide.

To learn more about the firm’s leadership team, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/about-us/people/.

