CANTERBURY, N.H., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Granite Recovery Centers is pleased to announce a name change for one of its key mental health treatment facilities, bringing symmetry and clarity to its list of services. New Freedom Academy is now called Canterbury Behavioral Health.

“Anything we can do to remove confusion or roadblocks on the path to recovery, we are going to do,” said Eric Ekberg, CEO of Granite Recovery Centers. “Canterbury Behavioral Health already provides a first-rate residential level of care for our clients with a primary mental health diagnosis. We believe it is important that the name conveys the type of treatment that will be provided to our clients.”

Canterbury Behavioral Health, located at 367 Shaker Road in Canterbury, offers 20 beds for residential mental health treatment and can provide outpatient mental health services for an additional 25 clients. The facility serves men and women aged 18 years and older and will continue to assist in the treatment of its veteran clients through the Rally Point program.

“We already know in the vast majority of substance use disorder cases, our clients have another underlying mental health issue,” said Ekberg. “Canterbury Behavioral Health will continue to meet a dire need in New Hampshire and bridge the gap between acute inpatient and outpatient treatment with 24/7 residential care.”

