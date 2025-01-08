Wei Huang GuideOne Insurance Appoints Wei Huang to Board of Directors

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GuideOne Insurance announces the appointment of Wei Huang to its board of directors. Huang, who serves as the senior vice president and senior client investment officer at Northern Trust Asset Management, began his term on Jan. 1.

With over two decades of experience in public and private equity investment management, Huang brings a proven track record of managing complex investment portfolios across various asset classes. In his current role, he oversees billions of dollars in discretionary assets for single-family offices and their private foundations, developing tailored strategies to meet diverse mandates and objectives.

Huang’s career includes positions as chief investment officer and executive roles at several organizations, including Enboon Family Office, Auto Club Group, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation and Sentry Insurance. He completed his undergraduate studies at Clark University after transferring from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Huang holds a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and an MBA with honors from the Wharton School. Additionally, he is a charter member of the CFA Institute and is licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

“Wei brings a unique dimension to our board’s experience base as we continue to focus on balance sheet strength for our policyholders,” said GuideOne Board Chair Bernie Hengesbaugh.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wei’s expertise and vision to our board,” added GuideOne President and CEO Ken Cadematori.

###

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance is an independent mutual insurer that provides property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions to religious organizations, nonprofit and human services organizations, small businesses and programs markets. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, GuideOne strives to Help Make Positive Change Possible® by serving as a trusted partner to the people who strengthen and support our communities. For more information, visit GuideOne.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Lori Chappell GuideOne Insurance (515) 415-4654 CorpComms@themutualgroup.com