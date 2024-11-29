TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) (“Halmont” or the “Company”) announced today that net income to shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $10,346,000 as compared to net income of $7,873,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.