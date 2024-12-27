Fans Vote for Their Favorite Pet-Friendly Music, Film, TV, Comedy, Sports Stars, and More Across 40+ Categories; Proceeds support Best Friends Animal Society’s Mission to Connect Homeless Pets with Their Forever Families
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrating the harmonious blend of entertainment and compassion, the Animal Lovers’ Choice Awards is set to make history as the first-ever awards show where fans select their favorite pet-friendly celebrities. Spanning over 40 categories across diverse entertainment genres—including music, film, TV, streaming, sports, fashion, comedy, and influencers—the awards honor stars who champion animal causes and share a genuine love for their pets. Voting is open now at www.animalloverschoiceawards.com!
The show, created by the team behind the Teen Choice Awards, combines their signature fan-first approach with a heartwarming mission to help animals in need.
The first wave of nominations, announced on December 27, 2024, focuses entirely on music categories, showcasing talented artists across all music genres. Additional waves in January and February will reveal nominees across film, TV/streaming, sports, and influencers, along with even more music icons. Voting begins immediately at www.animalloverschoiceawards.com.
Supporting Best Friends Animal Society
At the heart of the Animal Lovers’ Choice Awards is a commitment to making a tangible difference for pets in need. Proceeds from the event will support Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization working to save the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.
“Best Friends is honored to be the beneficiary of the first-ever Animal Lovers’ Choice Awards,” says Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “It’s inspiring to see so many influential celebrities using their star power for the good of America’s homeless pets. We look forward to celebrating them while helping dogs and cats find the loving homes they deserve.”
Nominee Selection
Nominees were chosen based on their known relationships with pets, support for animal welfare, and fan recognition of their commitment to animals. This ensures nominees embody the event’s spirit, celebrating both star power and compassion.
How to Cast Your Votes and Make an Impact
Fans 13 and older are invited to vote for their favorite pet-friendly celebrities exclusively at www.animalloverschoiceawards.com. Voting starts immediately, with free daily voting available to ensure everyone can participate. Fans can also secure additional votes to boost their favorite nominees, with all voting proceeds supporting Best Friends Animal Society’s life-saving efforts for dogs and cats in need.
Nomination Waves and Voting Schedule
Nominations and voting will occur in three distinct waves:
- December 27, 2024: Launching with the first wave of nominees, spotlighting celebrated artists across all music genres.
- January 15, 2025: Announcing nominees in film, TV/streaming, comedy, and additional music categories.
- February 1, 2025: Revealing the final round of nominations, including sports, influencers, and other surprise categories.
Music Nominations – Wave 1
Pop
Gen Z Female Pop Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- ROSÉ
- Sabrina Carpenter
Male Pop Artist
- Benson Boone
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lil Nas X
- Noah Kahan
- Nick Jonas
- Shawn Mendes
- Troye Sivan
Rock
Female Rock Artist
- Alanis Morissette
- Gwen Stefani
- Joan Jett
- Melissa Etheridge
- Phoebe Bridgers
- P!nk
- Sheryl Crow
Male Rock Artist(s)
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Paul McCartney
- Rob Thomas
- Rob Zombie
- Tom Delonge
- Travis Barker
Country
Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Carly Pearce
- Dolly Parton
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Miranda Lambert
Male Country Artist
- Hunter Hayes
- Jason Aldean
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Keith Urban
- Luke Combs
- Walker Hayes
- Willie Nelson
- Zac Brown
Hip Hop/Rap
Female Hip Hop/Rap Artist
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Kehlani
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Missy Elliott
Male Hip Hop/Rap Artist
- Aminé
- A$AP Rocky
- Drake
- Ludacris
- Snoop Dogg
- 21 Savage
- Waka Flocka Flame
Latin
Female Latin Artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Camila Cabello
- Gloria Estefan
- Karol G
- Shakira
Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Manuel Turizo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Sebastian Yatra
A Star-Studded Celebration
With some of the biggest names in music, film, and sports, the Animal Lovers’ Choice Awards promises an unforgettable night of entertainment and compassion. The culmination of fan participation will lead to the live awards show on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Barker Airline Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Broadcast details will be released shortly.
About Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the country no-kill by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.
About the Animal Lovers’ Choice Awards
The Animal Lovers’ Choice Awards is the first-ever event where fans select their favorite pet-friendly celebrities across 40+ categories in music, film, TV, streaming, sports, fashion, comedy, and social media. Dedicated to celebrating stars who champion animal causes, the awards support life-saving initiatives through a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. For more information, visit www.animalloverschoiceawards.com. The Animal Lovers’ Choice Awards is supported by the Teen Choice Awards team and Launchpad6, which manages the voting process. For more information: www.animalloverschoiceawards.com
Instagram: @animalloverschoiceawards
Tik Tok: @animalloverschoice
X: @alchoiceawards
Facebook: Animalloverschoiceawards
Animal Lovers’ Choice Awards Media Contact:
Jo-Ann Geffen, JAG PR
jgeffen@jagpr.com
O: (818) 905-5511 C: (818) 744-2044
Best Friends Animal Society Media Contact:
Natalie Perkins, PR Strategist
natalie.perkins@bestfriends.org
(650) 207-1029
